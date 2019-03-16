The Most Stylish Male Athletes

Athlete’s today are known for what they do off the field almost as much as they are known for what they do on it. They know the value of building a “brand” and part of that equation is looking sharp.

Some athletes just know how to be more stylish than others. Below is our list of the best-dressed athletes in the NFL and NBA. Whether they are walking into the arena or on the red carpet of an awards show, these athletes are dressed to the nines with designer shoes, blazers for men, and accessories like sunglasses and watches.

James Harden

Move over Russell Westbrook, because James Harden is the NBA’s latest MVP Award winner.

We say that — speaking about the first statement, that is — because Harden’s out for the awards show was quite eccentric.

The Harden outfit for tonight pic.twitter.com/hW9pVvW2gj — Reid Laymance (@ReidLaymance) June 26, 2018

Tom Brady

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady dressed to impress before a game against the Steelers kicked off — a little bit too much, perhaps.

It was fairly cold at Heinz Field — 42 degrees at game-time temperature — but that’s not the frigid weather we’re used to seeing in December.

Still, Brady appeared to dress as if he were ready to enter a snowstorm, wearing this ridiculously long — yet fashionable — khaki coat.

Tom Brady out here looking like Inspector Gadget https://t.co/SORz4UvAi0 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 16, 2018

Cam Newton

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was seen at Coachella music festival, and his unique fashion sense was on full display while he was there.

Newton rocked an outfit that was about as throwback as it gets. He wore a flower shirt and matching shorts, and it resembled a dress for men. Newton topped that off with a tan fedora and bright red shoes, and he managed to stand out among the rest of the festival-goers, which is hard to do.

Cam Newton is not trying to blend in at Coachella https://t.co/b6s9tDyzxO pic.twitter.com/YkAKt1gZvu — sports.mail (@sports_mail) April 15, 2017

He then showed that the cigar was more than just a prop.

Where Cam Newton headed to..? pic.twitter.com/6EfSSA0YHJ — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) April 15, 2017

Newton wasn’t trying to fly under the radar, that’s for sure. He likes being seen.

Russell Westbrook

Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook has made a habit of rocking outfits that few others can pull off. This is a player that has been known to show up for games wearing prom suits and tuxedos.

That was the case once again before a game against the Jazz tipped off, when Westbrook was seen rocking a tuxedo. He also capped the outfit off by wearing some eccentric black and red shoes with it.

Russell Westbrook makes his entrance into the arena for Game 2 of #Thunder vs #Jazz in #okc looking all fresh and dapper . pic.twitter.com/FCX7xq5maZ — Michael Kinney (@EyeAmTruth) April 18, 2018

Westbrook’s swag level is through the roof.

Odell Beckham Jr.

It’s no secret that Odell Beckham Jr. and Cam Newton are among the NFL players with the most fashion sense. Not only that, the two also tend to have the most flair as it relates to pre and postgame outfits — similar to OKC Thunder star Russell Westbrook.

As such, the two hit up Harlem’s Fashion Row Special Event on Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports. The event took place during New York Fashion Week, so it was no surprise that the two sports celebrities were in attendance.

Here’s a photo showing their outfits — with Cam looking like Zorro, and OBJ like a swagged-out version of the Silver Surfer.

Cam Newton Hits NY Fashion Show With Odell Beckham https://t.co/iXn0jl8a3B — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 7, 2019

Shoutout to former NFL receiver Victor Cruz, who was also in attendance, and was seen in the photo, next to Cam.

Lamar Jackson

Former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson was looking fresh for his Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Jackson, along with Baker Mayfield and Bryce Love, was named as the three finalists to win the trophy, and he dressed to impress. Check out this white tuxedo he was seen wearing before the big event.

And here’s a video showing the outfit — including the shoes — he was seen rocking for the trophy presentation.

Jackson was a huge underdog to win the trophy, with Mayfield as the heavy favorite, but he looked sharp at the ceremony at least.