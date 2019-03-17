10 Best Action Movies to Watch on Netflix in 2019

Earlier people used to download both new and old movies from different sites, or they even used to watch movies on TV but nowadays with the creation of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar you can easily watch relatively new and old classic movies on your Android devices by only investing few dollars.

Nowadays if you search on Netflix, you will find various movies of different genres, and hence it is relatively difficult to select the top choices as there are so many options. And as the days are going by the number of movies are also increasing, and hence it is becoming more confusing to select the best quality movies.

Therefore, in this article, we will discuss about top 10 action movies that you can stream on your streaming devices with the help of the Netflix app. So if you are a true action movie lover go through this article thoroughly and gather as much information as possible.

Thor-Ragnarok

Thor-Ragnarok is an action-comedy movie which begins by showing the main character Thor played by Chris Hemsworth who is returning to Asgard. Once he returned he found that his trickster brother Loki played by Tom Hiddleston, has banished their father, Odin to Earth and assumed Odin’s identity.

Thor-Ragnarok is actually a bright, colourful fantasy drama and most of the viewers love to watch this movie because it is filled with clever and funny dialogues. This movie is the third venture of the Thor franchise and is directed by Taika Waititi who is well known for creating high-quality comedy movies.

This movie is one of the best action-comedy drama of Taika Waititi although other renowned creation of Taika is “What We Do in the Shadows” which is also a famous comedy movie.

So, because of its high-quality screenplay and unique storyline you can definitely consider Thor-Ragnarok as one of the best action movies on Netflix.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is one of the most popular martial arts movies in the West. This hardcore action movie was released in the year 2000.

The story of this movie mainly revolves around the hunt for a legendary blade known as the Sword of Destiny which is a weapon that offers a person great power although along with power it also brings immense pain.

Pro Tip: I always recommend you to watch the action movies in 4K HD quality. I prefer watching these movies on my Firestick or Android TV box rather than PC or smartphone.

All the viewers are crazy about this movie not only because of its epic fight scenes but also due to the twin love stories which are equally enthralling as the fight scenes. So you must watch this action movie on Netflix to enjoy all the top quality fight scenes on your android devices.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Ant-Man and the Wasp is the sequel of the movie Ant-man, and it can be defined as an inventive and lighthearted heist movie. In this movie, you will find that the Wasp drags Ant-Man into an elaborate adventure involving a journey to the Quantum Realm.

This movie is full of clever action sequences and is also regarded as the most charming MCU movies. This movie is far better than the movie Ant-Man and the action sequences are also much better and interesting.

This movie is far better than its prequel or any other movie because of its star-studded cast and crew and also due to their unique set pieces. Therefore, without thinking too much, you must certainly watch this movie on Netflix.

Kung Fu Hustle

Kung Fu Hustle is a Jackie Chan classic, and Stephen Chow the director of this movie has proved in this movie what a winning combination Kung Fu and slapstick humor can be. Kung Fu Hustle is basically a live-action cartoon which is packed with hard-hitting fight scenes.

Another exciting aspect of this movie is that Kung Fu Hustle has star-studded cast members out of which many of the actors were also available in the 70s Kung Fu cinema as well.

This movie has gained so much fame that very few modern martial arts movies are as good as Stephen Chow’s Kung Fu Hustle. So, if you are a true fan of hardcore fighting scenes then you must watch Kung Fu Hustle on Netflix.

The Raid: Redemption

The Raid: Redemption has a great storyline which revolves around a SWAT team who goes after a crime lord and eventually gets trapped inside a building with a huge number of killers, all of whom want them dead.

This action-thriller is mainly famous for its breathtaking fight scenes which include impressive and brutal combat. Gareth Evan’s The Raid: Redemption raised the bar for action cinema and hence most of the filmmakers are still trying hard to make a movie of this stature.

Black Hawk Down

Black Hawk Down is a Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning war epic whose story mainly depicts a daring rescue attempt following a botched mission in Mogadishu. This movie tries to display a moment in the middle of a firefight, where nothing matters apart from the people next to the soldiers.

Through this movie, Scott tries to portray the incredibly complex shootouts, geography, and tactics. Moreover, the main attraction of this movie is the star-studded cast and crew members and the high-quality military flight scenes.

So you must watch this movie on Netflix because it is one of the most enthralling war movies that you can’t even think of in the recent times.

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, and its scriptwriters are Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. You will find a number of top quality actors and actresses within this movie like Chris Evans, Benedict Wong, Bradley Cooper, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, and Chris Hemsworth.

This action movie is popular mainly because of its star-studded casting, and hence the majority of the people are enthralled by seeing so many superheroes in a single movie.

Moreover, the viewers also enjoy watching wizards fly through the streets of Manhattan. They also enjoy watching Spider-Man zip through Doctor Strange’s portals on a far-off planet. So, if you want to enjoy all these adventures, then you must watch this movie on Netflix. Though, this can be streamed on Kodi if you have a jailbroken firestick or Android Box.

Hot Fuzz

Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright are the honorable scriptwriters of Hot Fuzz and it is directed by Edgar Wright. Edgar Wright after directing “Spaced” and the “Shaun of the Dead” plans to direct this action-thriller movie.

In this movie, Edgar tried to capture the world of everyday police work with the same urgency and explosiveness. One of the main actors of this movie Simon Pegg plays the role of one of the policemen along with Nick Forest who is the other policeman.

This movie has various twist and turns which will not allow the user to feel bored, and moreover, because of this fact, Hot Fuzz is considered to be one of the best movies on Netflix at the moment and hence you must try out this movie on Netflix.

Watchmen

The main storyline of the movie Watchmen is written by David Hayter and Alex Tse, and it is directed by Zach Snyder who is a renowned director and is known to offer quality movies each and every time and Watchmen is also not an exception.

This action thriller has attracted a large number of people only because of its versatile storyline and top quality visuals of this movie. Some of the renowned cast members of this movie are Malin Ackerman Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Patrick Wilson, Stephen McHattie, Jackie Earle Haley, and Carla Gugino.

At the moment this movie is streaming on Netflix so without wasting any time you must immediately watch this big-budget action movie and enjoy its brutal action and the brilliant visual effects.

Armageddon

Armageddon is a very famous action movie that is recently streaming on Netflix. The main storyline of this movie revolves around a group of deep-core drillers sent by NASA to stop a gigantic asteroid from colliding with Earth.

Although this is not a hardcore action movie with a well thought out storyline but this is certainly one of the most successful movies at the box office. In the year 1998, it was regarded as one of the highest-grossing film worldwide which is indeed a very big achievement.

Conclusion

As promised at the beginning of this article we have discussed about the top ten action movies of Netflix in 2019. So, go through the entire article thoroughly to gather information about the top action movies which are being recently streaming on Netflix.