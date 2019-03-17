Conor McGregor goes big celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Boston, stars at Bruins game

UFC star Conor McGregor is a legend among Irishmen, as he’s been known to bring the flag with him to all his fights, and is always supporting his country.

So when he came to Boston for St. Patrick’s Day, he drew quite a crowd. And, he usually does, he partied it up in style, being the center of attention throughout the holiday, which is marked by singing, dancing, drinking and fraternizing.

McGregor elected to celebrate in Boston, and that looked to be a good idea, as he appeared to have a blast.

Conor Mcgregor is the king of Boston right now pic.twitter.com/JSn4lEDdKM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 17, 2019

He also hit up the Blue Jackets-Bruins game at TD Garden, meeting with the Bruins players and firing them up with an epic speech before the game.

Game plan: Attack St. Patrick’s Day like Conor McGregor (via @TheNotoriousMMA on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/zuYw7lslHJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 17, 2019

When I say “Boston!”

You say “Strong”

“BOSTON!”… pic.twitter.com/RdcuJS34Ek — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 17, 2019

Just Conor being Conor, living his best life.