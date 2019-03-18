Illegal activities in South Korea

South Korea is a country in East Asia and this county is the most technologically advanced countries in East Asia and South Korea is second only to Japan. Online gambling in South Korea is illegal and online gambling website is heavily targeted by the government. The government of Korea strictly prohibited online gambling in South Korea. If you are thinking of online gambling in South Korea that don’t do this because it is illegal in South Korea. In South Korea, the government imposed a ban on betting and citizens are not allowed to bet within the country. This article talks about Online Gambling in South Korea so you will get an idea about this.

Betting on some of the games are legal in South Korea as they are regulated by recognized authorities and you can bet on the following games:

In South Korea the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism regulate the Casino industry, Cycle racing, Motorboat racing, and sports promotion betting tickets so you can bet on these games. These games are regulated by the Ministry of culture, sports and tourism so you can bet on these games according to their guidelines. If you are betting according to the guideline of Ministry then it is a legal activity.

If you want to bet on horse racing and traditional bullfighting games then you have to follow the guideline of Ministry of Agriculture, Food and rural affairs (MAFRA) as these games are regulated by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural affairs. Horse racing is the legalized by the Korean racing authority act so you can do betting according to laws. There are some restriction on the betting but you can bet under certain limitations. So if you want to bet on these games then you have to follow the guide lines of authorities.

If you want to buy lottery tickets or if you want do a business of lottery then you have to follow the rules and regulation of the Ministry of Strategy and Finance (MOSF) as lottery businesses are regulated by the Ministry of Strategy and Finance. Lottery is permitted by the Lottery fund act so you have to follow the rules and regulation of the laws of Lottery fund act.

Restrictions and Prohibitions

In South Korea, there are few games on which you cannot bet or you cannot gamble on them. In South Korea, only foreigners can do gambling in casinos and local residents are restricted in casinos and the local residents are only allowed in one South Korean Casino, Gangwonland. As you can see in the above article that betting on above-given games are restricted at certain limitation and they are not illegal in South Korea but they are regularized by the recognized authorities.

Online Gambling is strictly prohibited

In South Korea online gambling is strictly prohibited however only online sales of lottery tickets is permitted to the certain limit and it is regulated by the local laws otherwise online gambling is strictly prohibited in South Korea. According to laws of criminal code of South Korea, it states that if anyone found conducting illegal gambling in South Korea will be liable under the laws. If you are conducting an online gambling activity then you may get punishment of imprisonment up to 5 Years. No person or company can run an online casino in South Korea and online casino sites are restricted in South Korea. So if you are thinking of online gambling in South Korea then keep in mind that it is prohibited and it is a punishable offense in South Korea.

Conclusion

South Korea is a country where online gambling is restricted but there are few games on which you can betting. As you can see in the above article that betting on Horse racing, motorboat racing, Cycle racing are legal in South Korea and it is regulated by the laws and these games are regularized by the Ministries of South Korea so if you want to betting on these games then you have to follow the rules and regulation of betting on these games. Online gambling is prohibited in South Korea and if any found conducting online gambling then he will be punished under the laws. So if you are thinking of betting in South Korea then keep in mind that online gambling is prohibited in South Korea.