Look: Odell Beckham Jr., Neymar spotted hanging out together

March 18, 2019

Two of the best players in their respective sports hung out recently, much to the appreciation of female fans across the world.

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and PSG’s star striker Neymar were seen together, in what looked like a gym or weight room of sorts.

Gone ✔️ @obj my bro

A few things of note: First off, the two have rocked some of the most eccentric hairdos we’ve ever seen athletes pull off, so maybe they shared some styling tips.

Also, we’d love to know where the two were. Neymar was in Paris, as PSG was playing against Marseille during the time the photo was posted, so either OBJ came there, or the photo is a bit old. Either way, it’s cool, as we love #LaterGrams as much as the next person.

