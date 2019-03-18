The History of March Madness Will Be Happening in Before Your Eyes

March Madness is here! And no, we are not talking about the typical “love in the air” situation, though it’s definitely there. We are talking about an event unique to the American sports arena – the March Madness, a basketball event where college and university students can ensure their place in the NBA.

Another factor that makes this event unique is the possibility for a college or university team to become famous practically overnight. Moreover, the players still don’t have multi-million contracts, so they play with true passion and dedication. Often the outcome is determined at the late stages of the match, keeping viewers at the edge of their seats.

Why You Should Watch March Madness 2019

If you are a basketball fan already, you know what an awesome event it is. If you don’t, however, here is the list of top four reasons why you should watch NCAA finals (which are inspiringly dubbed as March Madness) this year.

You can choose a talented player or a great team to root for before it becomes mainstream. You can even support them financially, if they accept fan donations, and be proud of your contribution to support a rising star. What a story to tell to your grandkids! You can enjoy a variety of playing styles. You may be a long-term fan of one of the NBA teams, and you love the team and what they do on the field, but… Sometimes a small though at the back of your mind appears, “I wish they would change their playing style. Just this one time!” Well, guess what, during the NCAA finals you will witness 32 teams competing for the grand prize and can enjoy a variety of styles, and maybe discover a couple of jewels. An incredibly electrifying atmosphere. If you ever have the possibility to attend a live event, just do it without any second thoughts. The atmosphere of competition, hope and excitement is indescribable. The fans rarely even sit down, because they don’t want to miss a single second of the spectacular performance unfolding in front of their eyes. You can find out where it all has begun. Did you know that the history of the NCAA matches is actually longer than that of the NBA by almost 50 years? So, you can start immersing yourself in the world of competitive basketball from the very origins.

How to Watch 2019 March Madness

Okay, now you are all hyped to join the March Madness, but you don’t have the means to fly all the way to the United States to watch the event live. But you can watch it online easily, right? Sadly, it’s not that easy. If you are a US citizen – yes, you can stack up snacks and enjoy one of the greatest sports show in the comfort of your apartment. However, not everyone is that lucky.

The event will be streamed via American cable TV channels, and most of them don’t provide access to anyone outside the United States. Don’t worry, we are here to save the day! Here is a foolproof action plan that will allow you to witness one of the most powerful sports events of the year.

Go to veepn.com and choose an app that suits the device or platform you are going to watch the stream from. For example, you can download our Android client, or get an extension for Google Chrome. To see the full list of the platforms we support, go here. Buy a suitable subscription. We offer three subscription plans so you can choose the one that suits your needs. If you are not ready to invest in VeePN (though you really should for a plethora of reasons), we provide every new user with a 7-day free trial. Install and launch the app. It takes only five minutes, or even less! Choose one of the eleven servers located in the US from the list of available places, and click the big connect button. As soon as the VPN status under the button reads, “VPN is ON,” you are good to go. Go to a streaming platform of your choice, for example, TNT, and pick a match you are interested in. Note that you need to choose services that include CBS in their package, as they have the exclusive right to stream the show.

Note that your experience heavily relies on Internet speed. We bet you don’t want to miss a crucial moment because of the glitch or stare at the buffering sign instead of the actual game for 15 minutes straight. That is why it’s important to pick a VPN service that can provide you both the ability to watch US channels and the highest speed possible.

When to Watch Match Madness?

The toss-up was held on March 17 on CBS. The first matches in the major grid start on March 19 on Tru TV. You can watch the final matches, as well as EuroLeague Final Four, April 6 – 8 on CBS. So, stack up snacks and get your VeePN account to enjoy one of the epic sporting events of the season.