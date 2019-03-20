Look: Allonzo Trier's busty bombshell girlfriend is a stunner

Look: Allonzo Trier's busty bombshell girlfriend is a stunner

By March 20, 2019

By: |

New York Knicks undrafted rookie Allonzo Trier is having his breakout campaign, it’s really starting to look like the team was wise to take a flier on him.

Sure, the Knicks may be terrible, with a 14-57 record, and they’ve made a ton of poor personnel moves over the past few years, but it appears they got it right with Trier, as he’s beginning to develop into a solid role player.

Trier is averaging 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He’s good at stretching the floor as well, which is extremely important in today’s NBA, shooting 39.4 percent from three-point range.

He’s also enjoying life in NYC as well, apparently, and is crushing it in the Big Apple. Trier has been dating former University of Arizona soccer star Tori Gates. She’s beautiful, busty and you can check out some Instagram photos of her (and him) below.

View this post on Instagram

🥂🎓🎉

A post shared by 🌹 (@torigates) on

View this post on Instagram

🏀🏀🏀

A post shared by 🌹 (@torigates) on

View this post on Instagram

23!!!🎁🎂🎈

A post shared by 🌹 (@torigates) on

View this post on Instagram

Endless summer

A post shared by 🌹 (@torigates) on

View this post on Instagram

Aye y’all mind if i wild out?

A post shared by 🌹 (@torigates) on

View this post on Instagram

Dynamic

A post shared by 🌹 (@torigates) on

