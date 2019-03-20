Look: Miley Cyrus goes nude in photos to celebrate spring

Pop star Miley Cyrus is excited for the warm weather, and she made sure to let the world know about it this week.

Cyrus knows this is the best time of year for concerts, as festivals are set to begin at the end of this month, and will last up through August. This is music fans’ favorite time of year, and everyone is excited.

Not only that, Wednesday was the Vernal Equinox — signifying the first day of spring.

As such, Cyrus played right into that, taking to Instagram and posting a nude photo with the following caption:

“Festival season is here , I’m queer , and ready to party! 🌈🌈🌈 lets go summer 2019!” Cyrus wrote.

That’s not all, either. Cyrus posted a few other hot photos wearing very little clothing at all.

There was also this, showing how excited she really is for the season change.

We’re pumped for spring as well!