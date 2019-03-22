Look: Otto Porter's blonde bombshell girlfriend steals the spotlight

Otto Porter has seen a career resurgence since being traded from Washington to Chicago, and he sure seems to be enjoying the change of scenery.

Porter averaged only 12.6 points per game as a member of the Wizards, but now, with the Bulls, he’s putting 17.5 per contest. His field goal percentage is up to 58 percent, and he’s turned into an extremely efficient player in the Bulls’ offense.

In looking at his mannerisms, it’s clear that Porter is a happier person in Chicago, and that the trade has boosted his quality of life. Speaking of his personal life, it’s pretty good, as he’s been dating Instagram model Jaclyn Humphry. We’ve got some photos of the two of them, but first, check out these dance moves.

And the photos.