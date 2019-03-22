Look: Otto Porter's blonde bombshell girlfriend steals the spotlight

Look: Otto Porter's blonde bombshell girlfriend steals the spotlight

Updates

Look: Otto Porter's blonde bombshell girlfriend steals the spotlight

By March 22, 2019

By: |

Otto Porter has seen a career resurgence since being traded from Washington to Chicago, and he sure seems to be enjoying the change of scenery.

Porter averaged only 12.6 points per game as a member of the Wizards, but now, with the Bulls, he’s putting 17.5 per contest. His field goal percentage is up to 58 percent, and he’s turned into an extremely efficient player in the Bulls’ offense.

In looking at his mannerisms, it’s clear that Porter is a happier person in Chicago, and that the trade has boosted his quality of life. Speaking of his personal life, it’s pretty good, as he’s been dating Instagram model Jaclyn Humphry. We’ve got some photos of the two of them, but first, check out these dance moves.

View this post on Instagram

my #1 entertainment source

A post shared by Jaclyn Humphry (@jaclynhumphry) on

And the photos.

View this post on Instagram

couples that match together

A post shared by Jaclyn Humphry (@jaclynhumphry) on

View this post on Instagram

i’ll take an infinite number of kisses please

A post shared by Jaclyn Humphry (@jaclynhumphry) on

View this post on Instagram

My Ace ♠️

A post shared by Otto Porter Jr. (@ottodayporter22) on

View this post on Instagram

She brought me to Broadway 💃🏽🕺🏽#kinkyboots

A post shared by Otto Porter Jr. (@ottodayporter22) on

View this post on Instagram

where east and west coast meet ♥️

A post shared by Jaclyn Humphry (@jaclynhumphry) on

View this post on Instagram

My lil bebe 🖤

A post shared by Otto Porter Jr. (@ottodayporter22) on

View this post on Instagram

mom and dad

A post shared by Jaclyn Humphry (@jaclynhumphry) on

Updates

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More sportsdaily
Home