Top Facts about Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) is a 1200-acre complex for motorsports racing. It is located in Clark County, Nevada in Las Vegas. The track is owned by Speedway Motorsports, Inc. which has its headquarters in Charlotte in North Carolina.

LVMS is a destination spot for all NASCAR fans. The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing is an American auto racing company. It is best known for stock-car racing.

You can also take advantage of Las Vegas Motor Speedway car rentals to roam around the city and explore local landscapes. Car rental in Vegas comes with some cheap deals and is probably one of the best car rental deals Las Vegas airport. Get a car at Las Vegas international airport car rental service. For more information check out some of the best car rentals in Las Vegas. So, if you too are a huge fan of NASCAR and love fast driving, here are some Las Vegas information and facts about LVMS that you must know.

Let’s begin!

In 1995, the building of a $72 million speedway called Las Vegas Motor Speedway started, and later it was acquired by Speedway Motorsports, Inc. in 1998. The first race was held on September 15, 1996, and IndyCar was the first series to compete in this event. Richie Hearn won this series.

It wasn’t until 1998 that the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race was held on March 1, and won by Mark Martin. He is the only driver to win in his first try in Las Vegas.

The newly reconstructed track that included ‘progressive banking’ opened up in 2006. Kurt Busch was the first NASCAR Cup series driver to test a stock car on this track in his No.2 Penske Dodge. Kurt Busch also holds the record for the fastest lap in a Cup Series car, with a pole speed of 196.328 miles per hour, turning a 27.505-second lap.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has the most runner-up finishes at this Speedway with three, followed by Kasey Kahne and Tony Stewart, with two each.

The only driver to win poles at LVMS from 2008-09 is Kyle Busch.

The youngest LVMS winner is Kyle Busch . He was only 23 years and 9 months when he won in 2009.

The oldest LVMS winner is Sterling Marlin. He was 44 years, 7 months, 32 days old when he won in 2002.

Out of 139 drivers, only two female drivers competed at LVMS in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – Danica Patrick and Shawna Robinson. Danica Patrick has an average finish of 28.8 at LVMS.

The only driver to participate in the previous18 Las Vegas Motor Speedway NASCAR Sprint Cup races is Jeff Gordon. He was also the winner of the Cup series race at Las Vegas in 2001.

A total of 11 Monster Energy drivers have won at LVMS. Out of these, Jimmie Johnson leads with four wins (2005, 2006, 2007 and 2010).

Jimmie Johnson (four), Matt Kenseth (three), Brad Keselowski (two), Jeff Burton (two), and Carl Edwards (two) are the 5 drivers who have more than one win at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wins at Las Vegas.

Stanton Barrett (1999), Kyle Busch (2004), Jon Wood (2007), Aric Almirola (2007), and Timmy Hill (2012), made their first NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at LVMS.

Matt Kenseth, Jeff Gordon, Mark Martin, and Tony Stewart have the most in top-five finishes at Las Vegas with six each.

Matt Kenseth had an average finish of 11.375 and led 516 laps, which is the maximum number among other drivers.