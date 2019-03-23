Look: Hassan Whiteside's busty blonde girlfriend turns heads

It seems like nearly every season that Miami Heat big man Hassan Whiteside does his best to be traded, yet the team can’t find a way to move him, given his hefty contract.

It’s no secret that Whiteside doesn’t mesh well with the Heat coaching staff, which creates an interesting predicament, as it’s not a sound investment to pay a player nearly $25 million/year to score 12.3 points and haul in 11.6 rebounds per game.

But he still continues to win off the court, though, living in Miami, and dating the beautiful Ashly Ariza. The two have a four-month old son, and you can check out some photos of them below.