Look: Hassan Whiteside's busty blonde girlfriend turns heads

By March 23, 2019

By:

It seems like nearly every season that Miami Heat big man Hassan Whiteside does his best to be traded, yet the team can’t find a way to move him, given his hefty contract.

It’s no secret that Whiteside doesn’t mesh well with the Heat coaching staff, which creates an interesting predicament, as it’s not a sound investment to pay a player nearly $25 million/year to score 12.3 points and haul in 11.6 rebounds per game.

But he still continues to win off the court, though, living in Miami, and dating the beautiful Ashly Ariza. The two have a four-month old son, and you can check out some photos of them below.

View this post on Instagram

Dad & Mom. 😏

A post shared by 🎀Ashly Ariza🎀 (@ashlyariza) on

View this post on Instagram

Our baby’s shower 💙💙 #iwasreadytopop

A post shared by 🎀Ashly Ariza🎀 (@ashlyariza) on

View this post on Instagram

Flavors… 🥥🍓🍏🍊

A post shared by 🎀Ashly Ariza🎀 (@ashlyariza) on

View this post on Instagram

👯‍♀️

A post shared by 🎀Ashly Ariza🎀 (@ashlyariza) on

View this post on Instagram

It's always Good to see my west coast family

A post shared by Hassan whiteside (@hassanwhiteside) on

