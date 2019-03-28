Basement Waterproofing Toronto

It is bad news for many homes when the rains come, especially as they would have to deal with a flooded basement. Flooded basements in Toronto costs a lot of money to repair and if left unattended, could be very dangerous.

Spring is a dangerous time of the year for your basement to flood, as it comes with lots of rain and sludge. Many homes suffer from a wet or flooded basement especially during this period.

Almost every house in Toronto is at risk of basement flooding even if you haven’t had such problems before, you should take care.

A typical condition that encourages basement flooding is during heavy downpours, or when snow and ice is melting.

You therefore need to protect your home by waterproofing your basement in Toronto. There are certified, experienced waterproofing contractors in Toronto that can help repair your wet basement or put things in place to prevent your basement from flooding.

Meanwhile, you should be ready to put in a little money and effort in preventing a flooded basement rather than spend a lot on resolution.

Here are some few tips you could follow to keep your basement dry.

Install an automatic sump pump

Sump pump is like a big floor drainage system, it keeps water buildups at minimal level, which in turn prevents basement flooding. Sump pumps suck out any water from your basement and redirects it elsewhere out of harm’s way. Also check your sump pump regularly to ensure it is in perfect working conditions. Keep external power to start your pump just incase your power gets cut during a storm.

Clean out your gutters regularly

Gutters have a way of being cluttered up with debris, including sticks and leaves. Regular cleaning of your gutters prevent debris from blocking the free flow of water. If your gutter is blocked it could lead to basement flooding. So prevent your basement from flooding by keeping your gutters clean.

Extend downspouts.

Rather than connect downspouts to your footer drainage and many homeowners do add some more material to extend it so that water can run of the sprout away from the parameters. You could do this by attaching the black, corrugated plastic pipe that can be bought anywhere. Extend the pipes to at least 10 feet away from your house.

Ensure you direct the downspout toward areas that are graded away from your home to avoid water from flowing back towards your outside walls yo settle. Once there’s water buildup settling around the sides of your house, it will saturate the ground and eventually lead to basement flooding.

Reduce your water usage during rainy days

Rain water gets the sewers easily filled up, so constantly using water for laundry and bathing may not help matters. Using much water during heavy rainy conditions could easily lead to basement flooding and could even overflow to your environment.

Rain barrels are a good idea

Using rain barrels to catch rain water is also a good way of reducing water buildup around your house. Make sure to direct the overflow hose of the barrel away from the foundation of your house.

If you have more basement flooding issues that cannot be prevented, quickly contact the best waterproofing contractors in Toronto.