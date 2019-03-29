Tiger Woods busts out signature fist pump to celebrate eagle at WGC-Match Play (Video)

It’s great to see Tiger Woods back playing confident and hitting great shots, even if he’s not winning tournaments.

Woods has been competing, and has been near the top of the leaderboard in a number of tournaments, and he continues to show he’s not done yet.

Neither is his signature fist pump, apparently, as Woods busted it out after getting an eagle on the par-4 13th hole at the WGC-Match Play on Friday. It was 297 yards to the hole, and Woods was looking at an eagle from 80 yards out. He chipped the ball up and onto the green, and it rolled right in, resulting in him celebrating with his signature gesture.