Watch: Khloe Kardashian cries after learning boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated

Khloe Kardashian has had to deal with one of the most difficult stretches anyone in a relationship has to face, as she gave her then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, multiple chances after he cheated, just to have him do it again.

But this time, it was serious, as Tristan cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The two have now broken up, and Khloe has been raising their daughter, True, although Tristan has been seeing her as well.

We now know exactly how Khloe reacted when she heard the brutal news about Thompson cheating on her with Woods. The moment was aired on the most recent episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” which will air on TV soon. You can watch the clip before it even hits TV below, if you’re interested, and you’ll see a sobbing Khloe saying the following:

“It just sucks it has to be so public,” Khloe said. “I’m not just a TV show. Like, this is my life.

She also had this to say:

“My family was ruined,” Khloe said.

If you want to see what Khloe and Tristan looked like when together, check out these photos below: