What Should You Do After a Motorcycle Accident?

If there is one thing many people find is a great way to spend their time, it is riding their motorcycle down an open highway. Whether on a long road trip or simply for an hour or two, motorcycle riding brings great exhilaration for those who love the hobby. However, while riding a motorcycle can be great fun, it is also one of the most dangerous hobbies a person can have. Unfortunately, thousands of motorcycle riders are injured or killed each year, in many cases due to the carelessness of motor vehicle drivers with whom they share the road. If you have found yourself involved in a motorcycle accident, here are some things you should do as quickly as possible.



Seek Medical Attention

When an accident occurs, seek medical attention as soon as possible for your injuries. In most cases, medical personnel will be called to the scene to treat those who have been injured. Even if you think you are not injured or are only slightly injured, it is best to let medical personnel examine you at the scene and at a hospital. By doing so, you can have your injuries documented, which will be extremely important should you decide to work with a motorcycle injury lawyer to pursue a lawsuit.



Call the Police

In situations where you or others are injured, or when there is substantial property damage, always call police to the accident scene. By doing so, fire and rescue personnel will also be dispatched as an added safety measure. Along with this, the police officer on scene will be required to file an accident report, which can play a pivotal role in any potential lawsuit you may choose to file. In filing the report, the officer often is responsible for determining who was at fault for the accident. This can be important, since if the police initially determine other drivers were at fault for the accident, your motorcycle accident attorney can use this information in helping you gain compensation for your injuries, damaged motorcycle, clothing, and other property that may have been damaged.



Gather Critical Information

If you are able to do so, gather as much critical information from other drivers as possible. This can include names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information, and driver’s license information. Along with this, also make sure you take note of the license plate numbers of all vehicles involved, as well as their make, model, and other aspects of their descriptions.



Take Photos and Videos

If you have a smartphone with you that is still working, use it to take photos and videos of the accident scene. This should include such things as pictures and videos of damage to your motorcycle and other vehicles, injuries such as cuts and bruises you may have sustained, the location of the accident, positioning of the vehicles, weather and road conditions, and anything else you deem to be relevant. By having this evidence, your motorcycle personal injury attorney can often use this to prove key aspects of your case, such as other drivers exceeding the speed limit, poor road conditions, or other factors that led to the accident.



Speak to Witnesses

Since people’s memories can fade quickly in these situations, always try to speak with any witnesses to the accident immediately. If possible, use your smartphone to have a video of the conversation. By doing so, there will be no disputing what was said by the witness. Thus, if your case goes to court and a witness attempts to change their story or claims not to remember key details of the accident, your motorcycle injury lawyer will have video evidence of their exact words.



Be Careful What You Say

While at the accident scene, be very careful what you say to witnesses, other drivers, and the police. While it may be very tempting to apologize or agree with certain things that may be said, it is best to choose your words very carefully in these situations. If you do not, you may be severely hurting your chances of winning a potential lawsuit. For example, if you imply the accident may have been your fault while speaking to police, those statements will go into the police report, and will definitely be used against you by the defendant’s lawyers and their insurance company. To play it safe, it is best to say as little as possible until you have consulted with an experienced motorcycle accident attorney.



Don’t Speak to Insurance Companies

If you are involved in an accident, you will likely hear from the other driver’s insurance company shortly thereafter. When you do, be very wary of their motives. While the insurance adjuster will attempt to make you think he or she is on your side, they are anything but that. Instead, whether they are speaking with you on the phone or in person, the adjuster will be looking for anything they can use against you to deny your claim or lead to the dismissal of your lawsuit. Along with this, they may also try to have you sign various documents, most of which you will have little understanding as to their contents. And in many cases, they may try to convince you to accept a very small financial settlement instead of pursuing a lawsuit. Rather than do any of these things, hire the services of a knowledgeable motorcycle personal injury attorney and direct all communications about your accident to your attorney.



When you are involved in a motorcycle accident, you are naturally wondering what to do next. Along with suffering various injuries that may be very serious, you are likely also worried about how long you will be unable to work, as well as how all of this will impact your loved ones. Rather than choose to go it alone in these situations, always schedule a free consultation with a motorcycle personal injury attorney. By doing so, you can take the first step toward receiving the full and fair compensation you and your loved ones deserve.