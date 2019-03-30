Look: Ivica Zubac's beautiful brunette girlfriend steals the spotlight

Clippers big man Ivica Zubac was involved in an interesting trade this season, but, lucky for him, he didn’t even have to relocate.

Zubac was traded from the Lakers to the Clippers, but it appears to have worked out well for him. The Lakers are really slumping, and, as for the Clippers, well, they’re headed for the playoffs, and are in position to sign one or possibly even two max players this summer. And Zubac seems to be thriving in his new environment.

His beautiful model girlfriend appears to be enjoying life as well. Zubac has been dating Kristina Prisc, and she’s a huge hit on Instagram, so you’ll want to check out some photos of the two of them below.