NFL Teams Aren't Showing Much Love to Greedy Williams

Where’s the love for first-round NFL Draft Prospect, Greedy Williams?

The NFL Draft’s opening night is officially less than two weeks away. As teams are working hard on their big boards, they are hosting multiple draft prospects at their facilities to get some private workouts in, and answers to some questions via interview.

Typically, a player with a ton of Top-30 interviews is in pretty good shape. If a guy is going within the first round, there’s a good chance that interested teams will inquire for a meeting and a workout before the draft comes up. However, not every player gets a ton of Top-30 visits. And some? Well, they don’t get any. But usually, a first-round prospect picks up at least a few.

This year though, the first-round prospect, cornerback Greedy Williams doesn’t seem to be getting any. Throughout the scouting process, Williams has been talked about being taken as high as in the top ten, but now it looks like he’s begun to fall out of favor with some squads.

A rarity: #LSU CB Greedy Williams has had no visits and it appears no private workouts, either. Some dinners and meetings, but that’s all. It’s not good, it’s not bad. It’s just rare. Only other player I can remember like this was Tyler Eifert, who had no questions coming out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2019

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Williams officially has zero visits logged at this point. He’s had some brief meetings, but no teams have invited him to come to their facility to meet and work out. That doesn’t mean he won’t be selected or anything. But it’s definitely a bit concerning considering he is viewed as a first-round pick.

Before the report of Williams’ lack of visits though, some rumors were going around that apparently he’s fallen out of favor with some teams. According to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, Williams doesn’t even have a first-round grade on several teams draft boards.

It’s a strange change all of a sudden, but it could all just be a front for teams that are hoping that he falls late into the first round, or even as early as the second round. Williams’ draft stock has been up and down since the combine, but it would be a surprise if he falls outside of the early second round.