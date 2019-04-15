Clarion and NIGA confirm strategic partnership ahead of first ICE North America

Kate Chambers, Managing Director of Clarion Gaming and Ernest L. Stevens, Jr., Chairman and national spokesperson for the National Indian Gaming Association, have inked a strategic agreement of support between ICE and NIGA. The forthcoming ICE North America, taking place across May 13 –15, Boston (MA), will be the first high profile gaming industry expo to benefit from the partnership between what are two of global gaming’s best known and most respected event brands.

Heralding the strategic partnership, Kate Chambers, who traveled to San Diego for the signing ceremony said: “I am delighted to be working with the team at the National Indian Gaming Association which is responsible for such a well-respected and influential event. Ernie Stevens, Jr has worked tirelessly to educate and raise awareness of the positive impacts of Indian gaming. During his period of office, Indian gaming revenues have risen to over $32.4 billion making Tribal Government Gaming the largest segment of the industry in the United States, passing Commercial Gaming. It is a great honor to be working with Chairman Stevens and to be able to draw on his insight as we seek to deploy the ICE brand in different continents and deliver opportunity for all of our stakeholders.”

Ernest L. Stevens, Jr. added: “NIGA’s focus is to explore ways in which we can strengthen the Indian gaming industry and improve awareness of issues related to Indian gaming and tribal community development globally. Clarion Gaming, under the leadership of Kate Chambers, has developed an impressive portfolio of brands and I look forward to contributing to their continued success and helping to shape content and educate the broader industry about Indian gaming. I believe our strategic partnership is a great example of how events can work together for the common good.”

ICE North America (May 13-15 in Boston, MA, USA) will bring together Clarion Gaming’s US assets, GiGse and ICE Sports Betting USA, covering the key areas of sports betting, interactive gaming, esports, iLottery and affiliate marketing, to create a single large-scale business event. To find out more about ICE North America, go to icenorthamerica.com.