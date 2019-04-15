Who will triumph in the thrilling race for the 2019 Premier League title?

Last weekend we saw both Manchester City and Liverpool raising the stakes in their bids to win the 2019 Premier League. Manchester City played it straight with a comfortable 1-3 away win over Crystal Palace, whilst Liverpool enjoyed an excellent 2-0 win over Chelsea that included one of the goals of the season courtesy of their Egyptian striker, Mo Salah.

With just a handful of games left to play in the season, it’s still anybody’s guess out of who can win out of these two teams. Whilst Tottenham Hotspur were in with a chance of joining the pair in the title race a few months ago, the London team once again let their fans down with some lacklustre performances and it’s now a strictly two-horse race.

Liverpool will undoubtedly be feeling the pressure as it is an astonishing 28 years since this team last won the league title. But thanks to the expertise of their manager Jurgen Klopp, they are two points ahead of Manchester City in the league table, and many of the betting sites featured at betting.org seem to have Liverpool down as the favourites to win this thrilling contest.

However, it’s important to remember that Manchester City have a game in hand compared to Liverpool, and the reigning champions will be keen to take advantage of the situation should the pressure get to the Liverpool players. Whilst both teams will be hoping to succeed in their Champions League matches, the remaining Premier League games pose plenty of interesting challenges.

On paper, Liverpool appear to have a better chance of winning the rest of their matches in the current season. Their next two matches are against the lowly placed Cardiff City and Huddersfield town which should see them pick up six points without too much of a problem. Similarly, their game against Newcastle United should also give them a decent chance of a victory, but their final match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 12 May won’t be an easy game to win.

Manchester City face a slightly tougher challenge in their remaining Premier League matches. Their next game is against Tottenham Hotspur, and whilst home advantage should count for something, it’s important to remember that Tottenham recently beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League. This is immediately followed by a visit to Old Trafford where they have to take on Manchester United which could be one of the most thrilling games of the season.

Whilst Manchester United have had a difficult season, their new boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reenergised the team and they will make things as hard as possible for Manchester City. If Pep Guardiola’s team can survive these two matches, then they face a fairly straightforward final three Premier League games.

Although their matches against Burnley, Leicester City and Brighton won’t be easy, past form suggests that Manchester City should be able to win all of these matches. As a result, it seems as though the 2019 Premier League is going to go all of the way down to the wire.

Many football fans have been suggested that Liverpool might bottle it as the pressure gets too much for them to give their supporters a long-awaited title win. However, their manager seems to be unfazed by the pressure and strikers like Mo Salah are coming into form at exactly the right time. But with Manchester City players like Kevin de Bruyne also working wonders, it’s going to be too close to call as to who will win this epic sporting spectacle.