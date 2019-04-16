Explore Mountain Bike Trails of Moab with Rental Bikes

Moab is one of the well-known destinations for those who love mountain biking and hiking. If you are looking for some excitement, thrill and lifetime adventure, then Moab, Utah is for you. Spring and fall are the perfect times to visit this place, but if you are an off-road enthusiast, then you can also visit during Easter weekend. During the spring season, the weather of Moab is very pleasant and the town is also booming. Also, if you want to ride on Enchilada Mountain Bike trails, then there’s a 34.1 mountain bike ride, which starts from the La Sal Mountains and finishes at Colorado River. It is approximately 8000m downhill riding. This bike ride is famous

all over the world.

If you are visiting as a tourist and worried about how you are going to find rental bikes in Moab, Utah, then don’t be. There are plenty of shops that provide bikes, kids’ bikes, cruisers on rent.

You will find the bikes of the following brands:

● KHS,

● Commencal Niner,

● Canfield,

● Santa Cruz,

● Rek,

● Orbea,

● Pivot,

● Ibis,

● Yeti,

● Rocky Mountain,

● Devinci,

● Giant,

● Scott,

● Transition, and much more.

Types of Bikes & Shops to Rent

Following are the types of bikes that professional riders recommend to the mountaineers or riders for renting to explore Moab Bike Trails:

● Downhill bike,

● All Mountain/Enduro Bike,

Trail Bike,

● Cross Country Bike (specially designed for climbing and speed),

● Junior Bike for kids

According to many riders, there are mainly five shops from where a rider should rent the bikes:

1. One of the oldest and well-known bike shop in Moab, “Rimy Cyclery.” It offers a decent

line up of bikes and ‘Scoot Genius’ is one of their best pieces.

2. The second shop is “Moab Cyclery.” It is located in the middle of town and the variety of their bike shuttle is very vast. They also have plenty of parking space. The riders prefer to rent ‘Santa Cruz Nomad’ to go on shuttle rides.

3. With 155 reviews and the rating of 4.9 stars, “Chile Pepper Bike Shop Moab” is one of the best shops, offering a wide range of high-end mountain bikes on rent. As a recommendation, go for ‘Evil Offering GX bike.’ 4. If you ask Locals, which is the busiest bike shop in town, then the majority of them will answer, “Poison Spider.” It will probably be the first shop you will find when you enter the town. They have a wide variety of bikers and the staff is also very helpful. The only issue is with the parking. For your own comfort, you must walk to the shop to pick up your bike. It would be much easier this way for you to return back. ‘Ibis Ripmo’ is one of their best bikes to rent.

5. If you are looking for a shop with a more local touch, then “Double Down Bike Shop” is here for you. The customers appreciate their service as they also offer online booking of bikes. You can also pre-book the shuttle, like ‘The Niner Jet 9.’

For shuttle rides, All-Mountain/Enduro style bike is the best choice. If you plan to go for all around riding, then trail bike is a perfect choice to rent. It will be easy for you to climb ups and downs on the mountain trails.

Moab is known as the Mecca for professional and intermediate bike riders. It also offers various trails for beginners like Dead Horse Point state park. There are plenty of routes that you can choose for road biking as well. You can enjoy a healthy biking experience with amazing scenic drives. You may be able to rent a bike during the non-peak season without any difficulty. But if you visit Moab during peak season (Mary-May), then chances are that

most of the rental shops would be sold out. So, it is advisable to rent the bike in advance, so that you may rent the exact bike that you want for your mountain riding.