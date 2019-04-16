Frank Clark's cryptic tweet about contract situation raises eyebrows

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson just got paid in a big way, and defensive end Frank Clark appears to have hoped that the same would’ve happened to him by now.

Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million contract, making him the highest-paid NFL player in terms of average annual salary ($35 million). Everyone seemed to be happy for Wilson, including his teammates, who now have the benefit of the dual-threat quarterback through 2023.

But Clark may feel a bit different. Check out what he had to say on Tuesday, after news of Wilson’s deal was dominating headlines.

They lied to me — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) April 17, 2019

It’s hard to know exactly what Clark was getting at with that cryptic tweet, but the popular opinion is that Clark appeared to feel the Seahawks would give him a contract extension before Wilson. Clark has made it clear that he wants a new deal, and soon, as he elected not to sign his franchise tender, threatening to hold out if he isn’t awarded a long-term contract.