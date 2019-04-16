Watch: Russell Wilson first announced massive contract extension in bed with wife Ciara

NFL

NFL

By April 16, 2019

By: |

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson just got paid in a big way, and fans can now breathe easy in mulling the possibility of rebuilding without him under center.

Wilson was seeking a hefty contract extension, which he made pretty clear, and he got one. He received a four-year, $140 million extension, making him the highest paid NFL player ($35 million/year).

And in this, the age of social media, it was Wilson who actually broke the news on Twitter, rather than reporters. He sat in his bed after midnight with his wife, Ciara, and that’s when he stated the following.

Go Hawks, indeed. As for Wilson, he’s worth every penny, and now the Seahawks can build around its dual-threat superstar quarterback.

NFL, Seahawks

