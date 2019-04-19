Look: Aaron Rodgers, NASCAR girlfriend Danica Patrick spotted at Bucks game

Look: Aaron Rodgers, NASCAR girlfriend Danica Patrick spotted at Bucks game

By April 19, 2019

By:

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his former NASCAR-driving girlfriend, Danica Patrick, are one of the hottest sports power couples out right now, so when they’re out and about, heads will turn to get a look at them.

The two recently decided to hit up an NBA playoff game, with the Milwaukee Bucks squaring off against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum. And given that Rodgers plays for the (other) professional sports team located in Wisconsin, it certainly made sense that he was there cheering on the Bucks.

And that’s exactly what he and Patrick did. Check out some of the best shots of them at the game below.

Here Rodgers is nearly catching a Bucks player who went flying out of bounds.

Also, in case you’re looking for more photos of Rodgers and Patrick, we’ve got you covered with the best ones below.

