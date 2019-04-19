Look: Aaron Rodgers, NASCAR girlfriend Danica Patrick spotted at Bucks game

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his former NASCAR-driving girlfriend, Danica Patrick, are one of the hottest sports power couples out right now, so when they’re out and about, heads will turn to get a look at them.
The two recently decided to hit up an NBA playoff game, with the Milwaukee Bucks squaring off against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum. And given that Rodgers plays for the (other) professional sports team located in Wisconsin, it certainly made sense that he was there cheering on the Bucks.
And that’s exactly what he and Patrick did. Check out some of the best shots of them at the game below.
Here Rodgers is nearly catching a Bucks player who went flying out of bounds.
Also, in case you’re looking for more photos of Rodgers and Patrick, we’ve got you covered with the best ones below.
View this post on Instagram
Last night was a night I will never forget. Not only because it was so fun, but because of the people it took to get there and who are always in my corner. Haley, Allison, mom, dad, Brooke, Chase, maura, Jeff, Bennett, and all the writers, Valdez, Jimmy….. and of course this one❤️. It’s amazing when you find people you can lean on, and not worry about falling. Thank you. . Also, thank you to all of the other people who came to celebrate and show support! Kim, Jeff, Steph, Greg, Nate, Becca, Eric, Sarah, Lama T, Ed. Thank you. 🙌🏼 . Now what?! 😜
View this post on Instagram
Another incredible week at the @attproam comes an end! Had a great time with my pebble beach family, on and off the course. Big thanks to Steve John for 3 more incredibly fun rounds with @jkelly13pga @chrisodonnell and Ho Sung Choi! To our crew who walked 54 holes with us, thank you for your cheers, chants, and attempts at Korean words as well! One of these years we are gonna make the cut and play Sunday, and one of these years it’s going to be beautiful weather hopefully 👍🏼☀️ #attpebblebeachproam #pebblebeechy #
