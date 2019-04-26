Look: Klay Thompson spotted with new girlfriend, beautiful actress Eiza Gonzalez

Warriors guard Klay Thompson is currently gunning to win his fourth title in five years, as the team prepares for Game 6 against the Clippers on Friday night, with hopes of eliminating its intrastate foe on their home court at Staples Center.

Thompson had a slow start to the series, scoring only 12, 17 and 12 points on 17-of-36 shooting in the first three games, but caught fire in Game 4, and scored 54 points combined in the latter two contests that followed his sluggish start.

And Thompson’s life off the court is going pretty well in addition to his production on the hardwood. He was spotted with actress Eiza Gonzalez — who starred in the upcoming “Godzilla vs. Kong” movie — on a dinner date in Los Angeles. The Warriors were in LA for their series against the Clippers, and that’s why Thompson was seen with Gonzalez, at A.O.C restaurant in WeHo, according to TMZ Sports.

Here are the photos of Thompson and Gonzalez together.

Here are a few more photos of Gonzalez, in case you haven’t seen her before.