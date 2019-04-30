Clay Matthews has funny take on Packers giving new LB Rashan Gary his number

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews was one of the team’s leaders over the past decade, but his production has slowed down, and it appeared to be the correct time for the team to move on from him.

Matthews’ role in the defense was still a fairly a expansive one, requiring him to cover a lot of ground, which clearly is not his strength at this point in his career.

It seemed beneficial for Matthews to take his talents to a new team, where he could be more of a situational pass-rusher, and that’s exactly what happened. Not only that, he’ll be playing for the Rams, with their practice facility located in close proximity to where he lives (during the offseason).

The Packers wasted no time moving on from Matthews, drafting Rashan Gary to replace him with the 12th overall pick. Not only that, they even gave Gary his number. Here’s what Clay had to say about it.