Watch: Ryan Shazier dancing at his wedding is the best video

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a brutal spinal injury in December 2017, and while it would’ve ended many other players’ careers, he refuses to let it keep him down.

Shazier has continued to make progress in his recovery, and there’s still a possibility that he could return to the football field one day.

For now, he’s focused on getting back healthy, and regaining his movement, while getting all his muscles and nerves firing once again.

A recent video from his wedding on Saturday can serve as a good sign, as Shazier was seen busting out some nice dance moves.

Ryan Shazier danced at his wedding tonight. Danced. Guy is remarkable. #dkps #steelers pic.twitter.com/lftTPOBt0G — DK Pittsburgh Sports (@DKPghSports) May 4, 2019

Ya gotta Shalieve.