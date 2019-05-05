How to Choose the Ideal Personal Trainer

Maintaining personal fitness is a critical aspect of general health and well-being. However, choosing the best trainer can seem challenging, especially with the many trainers claiming to be experts. Below are pointers for choosing the perfect trainer who seems a natural fit:

1) Credentials

There are no 'ifs' and shortcuts regarding this. An ideal personal trainer should be in a position to show you a fitness certification in a specific area of expertise. Like any profession, personal trainers must pass the relevant exam through accredited organizations. In doing so, they meet the required standards of professionalism and competence from a reputable organization.

2) Experience

They say practice makes perfect was never coined out of the blues. A trainer who has been around for quite some time will have perfected his art. He or she is sure to perform a satisfying job. The idea is to help you get the most out of your training sessions, and there’s no way this is going to happen if the trainer has no clues of how to handle it. The urge to strike a deal with a novice trainer can be tempting, but it is highly advised to go with one with some previous experience.

3) Cost

Just like experience and credentials, the hourly rate set by the trainer is an important aspect of your decision-making process. It should be mentioned that the hourly rate largely varies from trainer to trainer based on several factors. For instance, certifications, location, and specialty are some of the key determinants of the rate. Therefore, before making your hiring decision, it is prudent to sit down and figure out your budget. Perhaps you cannot afford a virtual trainer so opting for a one-on-one trainer would be the perfect option in this regard. If the single hourly sessions are beyond your reach at the moment, then you do not need to despair. This is because certain trainers provide semi-private sessions or discounts for bulk buying. Overall, settle for what suits your budget.

4) Location

The location also plays a role in your hiring decision. Know your habits and tendencies. Whether you will be willing to walk a distance to attend the sessions or drive a few kilometers to the place, it is necessary to consider these aspects during the hiring process. Remember, the source of inspiration may be different from individual to individual. While some may get motivated by simply watching others in a traditional gym set up, others prefer engaging in private sessions at home. There are many ‘seasoned’ trainers out there.

5) Figure Out Your Goals

Knowing what you want to accomplish helps you to make an informed decision while evaluating a potential trainer. Some trainers will seamlessly satisfy your needs while others may appear to lack in experience needed to help you achieve your fitness goals. Whether losing weight, running some marathon, or regaining health after injury, whatever your goal is should be clear from the start. Having specific goals guarantees a seamless run towards achieving them.