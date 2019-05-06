Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum shares story about Jets passing on Tom Brady in 2000 NFL Draft

The 2000 NFL Draft was an event that shaped the course of NFL history as we know it.

This is mainly because NFL teams sat and watched as Tom Brady remained on the board, until the New England Patriots selected him with the 199th overall pick in the draft.

Now, six Super Bowls later, NFL teams are kicking themselves for not taking Brady. The Jets, who have had to face Brady two, sometimes three times each season as a division rival, are among them. But apparently, they wanted a different quarterback — a guy that faded out of the league rather quickly. Former Jets general manager Mike Tannnenbaum shared some details.

“Actually I was in the draft room, I’ll never forget it,” Tannenbaum said on ESPN’s “NFL Live” over the weekend. “We had four first-round picks in 2000 and we took Chad Pennington with the third of the four picks,” Tannenbaum said. “And in the third round that year, this is remarkable — Bill Walsh drafts Giovanni Carmazzi of Hostra University, which was right across from the Jets facility and we’re like, ‘Oh my God, we blew it.’ Bill Walsh, this quarterback whisperer, takes Carmazzi, who’s across the street, in the third round. And we’re like, ‘Oh man. We just blew it.’ And then in the sixth round, some guy named Tom Brady went with the 199th pick.”

