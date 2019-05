A fan at Fenway Park did their best to make a statement during a recent Red Sox game, and it went viral rather quickly.

The guy wore a “Make America Great Again” cap, and unfurled a “Trump-Pence: Make America Great Again 2020” banner in the outfield during the sixth inning. It was actually quite visible, and can be seen in the photo below.

On Friday, Red Sox fans hung a Trump 2020 banner at Fenway Park. It didn't last long. 👉 https://t.co/e7PMzjoq8f pic.twitter.com/PqLz2S9fKk — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) May 11, 2019

Red Sox fans hung a "Trump 2020" banner over Fenway Park pic.twitter.com/Fa3nkfIK4E — Johnny Ray (@johnnyrwhitsett) May 11, 2019

The fan didn’t last long, and was removed soon after he unfurled the banner during Friday’s game.