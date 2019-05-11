Bellator 221 MMA is set for its next event this weekend, and it’s a rather impressive offering. Saturday night, the Bellator 221 card is set to take place, with two incredible fights on the marquee. Watch the Bellator 221 live stream online on MMA Fighting where will battle in main card Chandler vs Pitbull for Lightweight champion title. You can watch Bellator 221 Live Stream by DAZN via smartphone, computers/laptops, tablets, smart TVs, set-top boxes and video game consoles. Check the below streaming link.

How to watch Bellator 221 Live Stream Free Online?

Event: Bellator 221

Competitors: Michael Chandler vs Patricio Freire

Date: Saturday, May 11

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Allstate Arena,Chicago

Stream: DAZN

Online Stream: Watch Here

Freire has long maintained that Chandler uses performance-enhancing drugs, contributing to their longtime feud. He doubled down on that theory after T.J. Dillashaw failed a drug test ahead of UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw.Chandler’s defeated Freire’s older Patricky on two occasions, including to win the vacant 155-pound belt for the second time by first-round knockout at Bellator 157 in June 2016.

Watch Chandler vs Pitbull Live Stream Full Fight

Chandler vs Pitbull Live– The prelims start at 6:30 p.m. ET and the main card starts at 9 p.m. ET. Neither will be televised on regular cable in the United States, but you can watch a live stream of all the fights on DAZN. Lightweight champion Michael Chandler (19-4 MMA, 16-4 BMMA) and featherweight champ Patricio Freire (28-4 MMA, 16-4 BMMA) meet in the main event with Chandler’s 155-pound title on the line. A win for Freire would make him Bellator’s second concurrent two-division titleholder.

Preview About Bellator 221

Freire, who’s in the midst of his second stint as Bellator’s featherweight champion, is moving up a weight class in an attempt to become a two-weight champ.

“This is a fight between champion versus champion and it needs to be fair,” Freire said, according to MMA Fighting. “In my opinion, they [work with the same people], they’re training partners, and he could be doing the same thing as T.J. Because imagine T.J.’s being tested by USADA and he’s in trouble now possibly for adverse findings — imagine Michael Chandler, who’s not even tested at all, imagine what he could be on.

“He’s not young anymore, and as he gets older, he keeps getting more ripped and getting more stronger and he looks more like a bodybuilder than a fighter.”

Unlike UFC fighters, Bellator fighters aren’t subject to USADA drug tests, which can be administered at random.

“His legacy is doping. That’s his legacy,” Freire added. “He’s done this all by doping. He knows it. He knows he just needs to be random tested and you’ll see. That’s it. That’s why he didn’t join the UFC, because he’s avoiding USADA.”

Chandler said he worked out with Dillashaw once, adding, “It’s not like he’s my boy.”

“There’s absolutely no validity whatsoever,” Chandler said, according to MMA Fighting. “I’ve never touched a performance-enhancing drug. The good thing is, I can sit back and see the accusations and see the things people say. Any sane person would say that’s a feather in my cap: ‘You obviously look so good or you’re such a conditioned athlete that people accuse you of those kinds of things.’ For him to say that, I don’t really understand where his basis is. All he’s ever said is ‘I think he’s using them’ or ‘He is using them.’”

Chandler and Freire are tied for the most wins and title wins in the history of the promotion, with 16 and six.

“I think this is definitely the biggest fight in Bellator history,” Chandler said, according to ESPN. “When you talk about accolades of the two fighters, when you talk about the tenure of the two fighters, when you talk about two guys who have always consistently performed and put on a show.”