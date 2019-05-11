Watch Hurd vs Williams Live Stream Fight Online

Jarrett Hurd meets Julian Williams for the WBA and IBF junior middleweight titles tonight in a Premier Boxing Champions on FOX main event, headlining a three-fight card. Hurd vs Williams Live Stream will air live on FOX and FOX Deportes in the United States, and streaming on the FOX Sports GO app, as well, starting at 8:00 pm ET. If you’ve said goodbye to cable and exclusively stream the content you want to watch, here’s everything you need to know to watch Hurd vs Williams Fight for free online.

How to watch Hurd vs Williams Live Stream Free Online?

When: Saturday, May 11, at 8pm ET

Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

Streaming: Fox (free trials with various streaming services)

Rounds: 12

Title: IBF/WBA junior middleweight title

Because the Hurd-Williams card starts at 8 pm ET, it won’t overlap with most of the combat sports events also on tap for Saturday. The Fox show should be wrapping up as ESPN’s broadcast of the Miguel Berchelt-Francisco Vargas-led event is beginning. That doesn’t start until 10 pm ET.

Jarrett Hurd vs Julian Williams Fight Live Online?

After surgery and a get-well fight to test his left shoulder out, Hurd returns on Saturday in a homecoming bout that is anything but a gimme fight.

A native of nearby Accokeek, Maryland — who, by the way, still proudly lives at home with his parents — the 28-year-old Hurd will defend his IBF and WBA titles on Saturday against former title challenger Julian Williams (26-1-1, 16 KOs) in a Premier Boxing Champions card (8 p.m. ET, Fox, stream live on fuboTV) at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

Prediction:

Williams is a gritty fighter who can box or bang at a fairly even level. Given Hurd’s technical flaws, it wouldn’t be out of the question for the champion to have trouble in the early going as Williams sets the pace behind his jab and works in well-timed hooks.

The problem for Williams, of course, is the same problem every fighter in the division has faced before him up to this point — having success against Hurd is fine, but can you do it for 12 full rounds as fatigue and damage take their toll?

Williams is a good puncher who throws smart combinations but he’s far from a knockout threat on the elite level. Because of that, there’s a certain inevitability that Hurd will eventually adjust and pressure him into submission.

Whether or not Williams’ knockout loss to Charlo was the result of a questionable chin or the perfect punch he never saw coming, the real battle in this fight will come down to whether Williams’ punch resistance is stronger than Hurd’s unyielding ability to corner and suffocate him.

Hurd often tells a story about the roots of his world-class stamina that began with an amateur loss in which he had dominated early before unsuccessfully going for the finish. Fatigue soon engulfed him before ultimately he saw defeat on the scorecards. From that day forward, Hurd vowed to never gas out in a fight again