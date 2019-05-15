Evolution of the Cubs Jerseys  

The Chicago Cubs are not only a National League baseball team but also charter members of the National League. Like any other club, the Chicago Cubs have their unique jerseys that they use during home and away baseball games. Over the years, the Chicago Cubs have had different designs of their club jerseys. The Chicago Cubs have changed their Jerseys nine times: in 1908, 1913, 1927, 1940, 1940, 1958, 1972, 1979, 1990, and 2016. More importantly, the colors they have adopted over the years in their jersey designs have changed, from the original gray, to yellow, to the current blue and white theme. Currently, their jerseys feature a Cubs Logo, which is symbolized by a big “C” and the words “Cubs” next to it. This was also used on their jerseys back in 1940. However, with the passing of years, the logo has changed to say “Chicago”, which was written in bold letters with the baseball caps having a big letter “C” embraided on it.

Just like football, baseball also has both home and away jerseys. Although, for the Chicago Cubs, the jerseys are categorized as either the road uniforms or the home uniforms. The major differences between the two types of jerseys are the designs of the uniforms and the color that was used. This includes the full circle logo and pinstripes in the home Cubs jerseys and the gray sleeveless shirts for the road, or away, uniforms. Additionally, all the jerseys have the name of the player and the player’s number printed at the back.

The importance of the printing of names and numbers on the jerseys is to enable a player to be easily identified by the public and the referee. To begin with, the referee can make bookings of the player should an indiscipline case arise during the game. Also, it enables the commentators and public to identify the player while he is playing on the pitch. The number is unique to every player and could symbolize the players’ position on the pitch. However, the main purpose of the number is to distinguish different players who could share the same names. Hence, this makes it easy to differentiate the players who could have the same names printed on their jerseys.

Unlike other members of the National League, the Chicago Cubs have had very minimal transitions on their name and their uniform as well. They were initially referred to as the Chicago White Stockings, then the Colts, the Orphans, and now the Cubs as from 1902. The Chicago Cubs are now on their sixth logo since formation. They have a total of five retired numbers, but despite everything they have been through, the 1930s were the most glorious years for the Cubs.