Since 1946, The National Basketball Association (NBA) has been the men’s professional basketball league in North America. It is composed of 30 teams who all compete to be titled as the best team.

To be the best, you need to put in a lot of work, a lot of training, and of course you need to make sure you are consuming the right diet. Find out what the typical NBA player’s diet is like and learn about what they put in their bodies.

Typical Diet of an NBA Player

Skipping meals for an NBA player is a big no-no. So players most definitely don’t skip breakfast, seen as how it is the most important meal of the day.

A hearty and filling breakfast is how a lot of players begin their day, so this means that they choose foods that have high-carbs. A typical breakfast could include a bagel with scrambled eggs, rounded off with a banana and a glass of low-fat milk.

Not only do NBA players need filling meals, they also need snacks throughout the day to help keep their energy levels up and to fuel their muscles. So a few hours after breakfast, they will eat a healthy snack, such as a bowl of cereal (whole-grain), or a low-fat yoghurt and a piece of fruit.

After a morning of training, an NBA player needs to refuel and replenish his energy, which is why lunch typically features foods which are protein-rich and high in carbs. A typical meal at lunch could include whole wheat pasta served with vegetables and a source of protein.

A few hours after lunch, they will have another low-fat and high-carb snack to help keep their energy levels up. Some NBA players prefer to eat almonds or cashews, some might choose to have a sandwich, whilst others will opt for a low-fat yoghurt.

The final meal of the day is of course dinner. For NBA players, dinner is just as important as all of the other meals because it helps to build and repair muscles after a day of training. NBA players consume a healthy meal for dinner, often with a protein source, such as chicken, and some carbohydrates, such a potatoes, and some vegetables, such as broccoli and cauliflower, or a side salad.

A spokesperson from SUPPLEMENTNATION said “basketball training can be physically and mentally exhausting, so in order to push your body to the limits and get the most out of your training, you need to make sure you eat a nutritional diet. Basketball players need to eat a lot of carbs and protein.”

Could You Be a NBA Basketball Player?

Many people who play for the NBA have dedicated years’ of their lives ensuring that they are in the right shape and have the right skills.

Having the right dietary programme and training programme will help to ensure you can become an NBA star.

There’s no reason why you can’t become a NBA player, if you put in all the hard work and dedication. Did you know that Luc Longley was the very first Australian to play in the NBA?

Since then, there have been many iconic Australian basketball players, such as Ben Simmons, Aron Baynes, and Thon Maker, you could also become an iconic NBA player, if you train hard and eat well.