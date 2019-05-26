Best Golf Caps for Hot Weather

As the warmer weather is now in full swing, it is that time of year when your golf cap comes in very handy around the course. As well as shielding your eyes from the sun, your golf cap helps to prevent sweat dripping into your eyes, which we all know can be particularly irritating and painful when you have sun lotion on.

Caps also come in very handy in preventing you from getting sunburnt on your head and nose, which is a common problem when standing in the sun for hours at a time. So, golf caps have very practical purposes throughout the hot weather, as well as helping you to look the part when on the golf course.

Choosing the right golf cap might not seem as important as picking the right golf shoes but it is important all of the same. Yes, when you choose Puma spikeless golf shoes, for example, you are probably thinking about comfort and performance, as well as style. But that approach also applies to choose your golf cap. Whilst many golf cap purchases are influenced by the style, serious golfers will also be looking for a cap that provides the greatest comfort and practical benefits.

Here are some of the top recommendations for golf caps that cover off all of the key factors:

TravisMathew Plugged Icon Golf Cap

Whilst the glow in the dark icon might not be what you need on the sunny golf course, the moisture wicking sweatband certainly is. With a FlexFit design, this cap is incredibly comfortable to wear and the breathable embroidered eyelets also assist with keeping your temperature down whilst the on-course temperatures are high. It is also a very stylish design favoured by world famous movie star Mark Wahlberg.

G/Fore ‘Respect My Ball Flight’ Trucker Cap

It isn’t your traditional golf cap style but it is certainly scoring points in the fashion stakes. Snapback caps have become extremely popular and with them, the use of large, bold slogans is also proving to be a winner this summer. The mesh rear makes it extra breathable, and the moisture-wicking sweatband is greatly appreciated on the hotter days.

Galvin Green EDGE Golf Cap

Available designs include the blue camo style with a tailored fit. The technical mesh rear ensures that you have superior breathability and the lightweight flat peak also adds to the comfort of wearing this cap. Complete with moisture wicking sweatband, this cap ticks every box for what you are looking for in a golf cap for the hot weather.

Adidas Badge of Sport Tour Snapback

If you prefer the more traditional style of golf cap, you can’t go wrong with the Adidas Badge of Sport Tour Snapback. The soft and stretchy fabric provides ultra-comfort, whilst the eyelets and moisture-wicking sweatband will keep you cooler when the weather starts to heat up. This style is worn on the tour by a long list of top golfers including Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia. With the classic Adidas badge embossed on a plain white cap, this is an all-time favourite cap design that will probably outlive all of the newcomers in golf headwear fashion.

Whichever cap you opt for this summer, make sure that you test it for comfort before you take it out on the golf course. The styles that have adjustable sizes will help to ensure that you can be totally comfortable with the fit. You might also want to choose lighter coloured caps so that they do not absorb the heat of the sun on the really hot days.