NFL

Watch: Shirtless, dancing David Andrews steals show at Patriots' ring ceremony

Watch: Shirtless, dancing David Andrews steals show at Patriots' ring ceremony

NFL

Watch: Shirtless, dancing David Andrews steals show at Patriots' ring ceremony

By June 7, 2019

By: |

It was lit at the Patriots’ championship ring ceremony on Thursday night, that’s for sure.

Even though it was speculated that it was just another notch on the team’s bedpost — given that they’ve now won six titles since 2000 — they sure didn’t take their celebrating lightly.

Tom Brady and Shawn Andrews went at it in a beer-chugging competition, and the GOAT showed his young center that he excels in many other things, aside from throwing a football.

It didn’t take long for Andrews’ beer to kick in, though. Check him out dancing shirtless, having a blast.

Lit.

NFL, Patriots

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NFL
Home