Watch: Shirtless, dancing David Andrews steals show at Patriots' ring ceremony

It was lit at the Patriots’ championship ring ceremony on Thursday night, that’s for sure.

Even though it was speculated that it was just another notch on the team’s bedpost — given that they’ve now won six titles since 2000 — they sure didn’t take their celebrating lightly.

Tom Brady and Shawn Andrews went at it in a beer-chugging competition, and the GOAT showed his young center that he excels in many other things, aside from throwing a football.

Tom Brady vs David Andrews beer chug (via @mackdemp26) pic.twitter.com/NRR830Diq9 — TooAthletic Takes (@TooAthletic) June 7, 2019

It didn’t take long for Andrews’ beer to kick in, though. Check him out dancing shirtless, having a blast.

David Andrews had himself a night. (via Duron Harmon’s IG) pic.twitter.com/Uj6prm4S1I — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 7, 2019

Lit.