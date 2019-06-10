Patriots players enjoy paintballing rather than OTAs, after Bill Belichick canceled final practice

A rare occurrence took place on Monday — something we don’t expect will happen, like ever again.

The Patriots scheduled a practice, and the coaches ended up cancelling it, due to reasons completely within their control.

Yes, you heard that right — the coaching staff that is all about grinding and going the extra mile, concluded OTAs by calling it quits before the final practice.

Not only that, what’d the Patriots players do? They went paintballing.

Update! The Patriots went paintballing today. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 10, 2019

Sounds like a lot of fun — something we don’t normally hear associated with the Patriots.

Regardless: We’re on to summer.