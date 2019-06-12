Look: Saquon Barkley’s hot girlfriend Anna Congdon dances at 21st birthday party

One of the most popular girlfriends in the sports world recently turned 21, and she had a blast celebrating.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been dating Anna Congdon since their time together at Penn State, and they’ve continued to remain a couple since he was drafted, and beyond. Congdon has been very supportive of Saquon, and the two are very close.

And while she doesn’t get too wild on social media, for the most part, her 21st birthday was a bit different. Congdon partied it up to celebrate the major life moment, which included her dancing it up, and also twerking — which you’ll want to check out in the video below.

That was hot for sure. Speaking of, here are more photos of Congdon and Saquon, for your viewing pleasure.