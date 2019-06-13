6 Essential Rules to Prevent Sports Injuries

A sport itself serves as an exercise to keep your body fit and healthy. Whether you play sports for fitness or as a hobby, no one wants to get injured. Injury causes inactivity of your body or a body part, and your routine is greatly affected. You are likely to get injured while playing but there are some preventive measures you can take to decrease the chances of injury. Follow these general rules to prevent injury no matter what sport you play.

1. Be in a Good Physical Condition:

For any sport you play, you have to make sure that you get adequate training. Don’t expect the game itself to get you into shape. You should prepare your body to get started for that sport. There are regular conditioning programs of exercises that are specifically designed for each sport. So, seek the help of a professional athlete or coach to help you prepare.

2. Abide by the Rules of the Game:

The rules are designed to keep sports safe. It's extremely important to follow the rules in all the contact sports. You must learn them first and play the game and follow all rules of conduct. Respect the rules and insist the referee or umpires to enforce them on all participants. These rules are there to keep athletes safe and healthy.

3. Wear Protective Gear and Equipment:

Protective gear is anything to wear to avoid getting hurt. Different gears are required for different sports, helmets being the most common among them. Those helmets, gloves, mouth guards, protective pads, and other equipment are not only for those you consider weak; they are for everyone. The gears that fit you well can protect your head, eyes, teeth, hands, and knees. Never play a sport without your safety equipment.

4. Give Yourself Time to Rest:

Athletes that get consecutive days of training are more likely to have injuries. Many athletes don’t pay attention to the importance of rest and think that they will perform best on the day of competition. But this is a misconception. Rest is a crucial element of sports training. Rest prevents injuries of fatigue, overuse, and restlessness and can make you stronger.

5. Always Warm Up:

It’s not right to bolt on to the field and start playing. Proper warm-up is necessary to avoid injury. Warm muscles are less prone to injuries. Make sure that the warm-up is suitable for your sport. You may just have to take a light jog and get loosened up to start your game.

6. Don’t Play in Pain or Injury:

It’s a very bad idea to keep playing when you are hurt or before an injury has fully healed. When you feel pain, don’t keep playing. Ignoring pain or an injury can lead to even worse injury, the one that might sideline you for a long period. Pay attention to the warning signs that your body gives and immediately seek help. Follow the doctor’s advice about when to return to the game.