Justin Rose leads after the first round of the 2019 United States Open

The reigning Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose of England leads after the first round of the 2019 United States Open at Pebble Beach, CA. While playing at the majestic Pebble Beach Golf Links, Rose shot a six-under par 65.

On the front nine at Pebble on Thursday, Rose recorded a birdie on the fourth, an eagle on the sixth, a birdie on the seventh, and a bogey on the eighth, to make the turn at -3. Then on the back nine, Rose notched birdies on the final three holes (16th, 17th and 18th).

Rose currently leads Americans Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen by a stroke. Throughout the day, Oosthuizen made two highlight reel shots. One was an eagle from an approach shot and the other was from the bunker. Nate Lashley and Scott Piercy are tied for sixth at -4.

Then there is a seven-way tie for eighth at -3. That list includes Americans Chesson Hadley, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland, Sweden’s Henrik Stenson (2016 British Open champion), Austria’s Sepp Straka, Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo, Italy’s Francesco Molinari (2018 British Open champion), and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (four-time major champion including the 2011 U.S. Open champion from Congressional).

On Thursday the players destroyed Pebble Beach, mostly because there was a lack of wind. There were a total of 17 eagles in round one.

Rose’s six-under par was tied for the lowest U.S. Open score at Pebble Beach. Tiger Woods was also at six-under par in the first round when he won the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

On Thursday, Rose was in a threesome with Woods and Jordan Spieth. All three golfers in the group had won the United States Open in the past. Rose won in 2013 at the Merion Golf Club in Philadelphia. Woods won in 2000 at Pebble Beach, 2002 at Bethpage Black and 2008 at Torrey Pines. While Spieth won in 2015 in Chambers Bay. After the first round, Woods is at -1 and Spieth is at +1.