Best CBD For NFL Players

The National Football League (NFL) season runs from September to December with playoffs beginning in January and ending with the SuperBowl in February. 2019 will be the 100th season of the NFL. There are a total of 32 teams scheduled to play 16 regular season games. The games are rough and tough. Each player is covered in padding and still there are some horrendous injuries that result.

It should be no surprise that NFL players have been using CBD to help them recover from injury and to get back on the field quicker. When you consider the force of the impact felt at the line of scrimmage, it isn’t hard to imagine anything from sprains and strains to all kinds of bruising and other injuries. CBD helps to speed recovery of all of these types of injuries and has extended the careers of many of the top professional football players in the sport today.

The Many Benefits of CBD For Football Players

If you have been thinking about adding CBD edibles or CBD tinctures to your personal health routine, you may not realize that there are many significant benefits that athletes receive by using CBD as part of their treatment program. The best thing is that you don’t have to be a professional football player pounding it out on the gridiron to receive these benefits. If all you do is play the odd game of sandlot football or catch with a football, you can also use CBD to help with your sporting injuries. Here is a list of some of the benefits:

CBD reduces inflammation and swelling during training

CBD drops the level of the anti-catabolic stress hormone cortisol in your body

CBD relaxes your body promoting rest and recovery during sleep

CBD aids in weight control by curbing your appetite

CBD helps you to focus by clearing your mind

How CBD Reduces Inflammation

CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system. Each of us has that system in our bodies. What it does is regulate all bodily functions. CBD will bind to the CB2 receptors in the endocannabinoid system which has a positive effect on the reduction of inflammation.

How CBD Reduces Cortisol

Studies have shown that CBD has a great relationship with cortisol in your bloodstream. THC – which is the other well-known cannabinoid that comes from cannabis – will induce anxiety. This activates the body’s adrenal system and releases high concentrations of cortisol into your blood. CBD does the opposite by acting as a blocker and interfering with the release or cortisol.

How CBD Promotes Rest

In low doses, CBD will actually activate the same adenosine receptors as caffeine. What this does is it blocks the action of the substrate and prevents sleep. However, when CBD is used in moderate to high doses, it won’t activate those receptors with relaxation becoming the end result.

How CBD Reduces Your Appetite

THC will stimulate appetite, but CBD does the opposite. It will actually suppress appetite which means CBD could be used as an anti-obesity agent. If you happen to struggle with your weight and have difficulty controlling your eating habits, CBD could be a potentially beneficial tool in weight management. It is being used by professional NFL football players so that they can stay within the weight range required for their specific role on field.

How CBD Helps You To Focus

CBD regulates the endocannabinoid system. It is the endocannabinoid system that regulates all the main functions of the body and includes cognitive ones. CBD has been shown through research to have a positive effect on improving mental health as well as mental performance and behaviour.

Why NFL Players Are Good Examples

Anyone who has watched a weekly game of NFL football knows that there are no shortage of thrills and spills. The hits can be incredible and often make it onto highlight reels or blooper tapes. However, the injuries sustained from these hits are no laughing matter but thanks to CBD, these athletes have a safe healing alternative.

With NFL players using CBD as an essential part of their recovery program, you know it speaks highly of the benefits of the product. Because CBD helps a professional football player to heal faster than from traditional healing methods, it means he can get back on field faster and reach peak performance levels sooner.

What Balance CBD Does

Here are the three main reasons why NFL players turn to Balance CBD products for part of their fitness program:

Balance CBD manages pain and speeds up recovery

Balance CBD reduces weight gain by keeping your metabolism under control

Balance CBD adds to your athletic performance and endurance

Why NFL Players Use Balance CBD

There are several reasons you should be using Balance CBD. Here is the three most popular of them:

Balance CBD contains less than 0.01% THC which makes it legal

Balance CBD provides online support

Balance CBD is an all-natural, high-quality product

Negatives

As is the case with all products, there are a few cons. The list of them regarding Balance CBD is very short:

The price of the products may be high for some but quality does cost

The product is only available in Canada

It is only available online

In Conclusion

You can obviously tell that CBD does some amazing things for athletes. If you lead an active lifestyle, even if it is nowhere near the intensity of a SuperBowl football player’s life, you can still receive these great benefits. CBD will help you to recover from any kind of injury and it will speed up healing. Not only will it be faster than traditional healing methods, you will bounce back stronger and reach your peak performance level sooner. If you have been looking for something to enhance your sporting lifestyle that will be an asset in your fitness program, CBD is your answer. If professional football players are using it for healing purposes, imagine what it can do for you and your game!