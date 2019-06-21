Look: Kobe Bryant, beautiful wife Vanessa pay tribute to him with newborn daughter's name

Congratulations to Kobe Bryant and his beautiful wife, Vanessa, who welcomed their fourth child into the world this week.

The crazy thing is that Vanessa, once again, gave birth to a daughter, their fourth — as it’s almost as if the NBA isn’t ready for another male Bryant in the future. It may never happen, despite what those in the Los Angeles area are hoping for.

And this time, the two paid tribute to Kobe with the name of their daughter. Vanessa took to Instagram and announced she’ll be named Capri Kobe Bryant in this post.

Great news for the happy couple! Congrats to them.