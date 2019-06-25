Aundrey Ricks Is Essential to Making Young Pro Athletes and Entertainers Dreams Come True

Aundrey Ricks has worked with some of the top college athletes in the country. Outside of his presence in the world of business he also has established his self in the world of sports. For Ricks, basketball is his first love and what ultimately started his journey in business.



He played for 4 seasons at Western Michigan University and was one of the top point guards in the Mid-American Conference. He uses his basketball I.Q.and all of the lessons he learned playing basketball in the streets of Detroit to guide of all of his business moves or decisions. Currently, Mr. Ricks helps lead the way and prepare prospects around the world get ready for their professional transition. Young athletes and moguls inquire tips from him on how to play the game on and off the court with the same intensity he did.

In addition, Ricks also helps pro clients land their dream deal whether it be with a shoe company, clothing company, sponsor and etc. Professional teams and agencies look to him for insight on players who they want to sign in the future and current players on their roster. He has done work globally including working the Adidas basketball camp in Rome, Italy and has also worked with a myriad of international basketball teams.

Even though, he travels all around the world to work with players and teams he still has the passion to run his own sports facility for the youth in Las Vegas, which is called Raw Impact which he opened up in September 2015. He designed this gym “Raw Impact” as a place that young athletes can call home and a place where their mind can become free to allow them to train at their best with a clear mind. The Raw Impact gym is a work of art! Some of the top athletes in the world have trained at this gym. The Raw Impact clothing brand is taking off and has the attention of everyone from athletes to celebrities.



Overall, Ricks is living his dream and supporting those who are currently living their dream and those on the pace to finding their dream path. Aundrey Ricks can be found on Instagram via his page https://www.instagram.com/aundrey.ricks/