Best Testosterone Booster Without Side-Effects

Natural T-Boosters, basically steroids but legal, right?

Well, no. Not at all actually. It’s this unspoken misconception that causes so many men with sub-optimal testosterone levels to suffer needlessly with often life-altering symptoms.

Natural T-boosting is also often confused with hormone replacement therapy, which is actually far closer to steroids.

We’re going to break the silent confusion on testosterone boosters, go through what works, how it works and how it can do so much more than simply boost libido. We’ll also reveal our favorite T-Booster without side-effects…

What Is a T-Booster?

The unfortunate reality is that once a lot of men hit 30, they’ll experience the beginning of a decline in their testosterone levels. This worsens with age, and there are numerous causes that can all be squeezed under the same umbrella called ‘age-related testosterone decline’.

This is what T-boosters are for.

For the sake of clarity, you can probably split testosterone boosters into two types: the medical ones (supplemental testosterone, used in Testosterone Replacement Therapy or TRT) and natural T-boosters. We’re talking and recommending the latter.

Not to be confused with hormone replacement therapy, natural T-Boosters are herbal supplements designed to give the body what it needs to raise the levels of testosterone to a normal range. They typically use ingredients derived from herbs, whole foods and spices, and often include vitamins and minerals such as zinc, magnesium and boron.

What are the Symptoms of Low Testosterone?

Testosterone plays a massive part in a wide variety of functions in the body.

First thing that probably comes to mind would be muscle mass, and you’d be right. Testosterone is vital for building and maintaining muscle mass and strength as well as bone density. It also regulates fat distribution, red blood cell count and sex drive.

Truth is, some of the symptoms of low testosterone are just that:

Reduced strength

Reduced muscle mass

Fat gain

But measuring low testosterone by the above is difficult. Although, you may have noticed that you’ve hit a plateau in the gym you can’t seem to get out of or struggled to keep as lean as you’re used to.

The low testosterone symptoms that are more easily noticed are also the ones that are most impactful on your quality of life:

Trouble sleeping, or disruptions in your sleep patterns

Emotional fluctuations, including low mood

Sexual dysfunction

Low sex drive

Infertility

How Do Natural T-Boosters Work?

Natural T-boosters provide the body with the ingredients it needs to create an environment that’s ideal for natural testosterone production and retention.

They do this by supplying the right vitamins and minerals which, when deficient, are directly related to reduced testosterone.

They can help optimize and improve quality of sleep which is incredibly important in T production. They often contain Adaptogens which are a class of ingredient that help the body handle stress — a contributing factor to testosterone decline.

The best T-boosters don’t use ‘testosterone boosting ingredients’ in isolation. They combine a list of the right ingredients in the right form, so they work together — stacking effects and synchronizing their actions to have a real impact on the body’s natural ability to produce testosterone.

The Side-Effects: Natural T-Boosters vs TRT

With natural ingredients and at the correct doses, you shouldn’t experience side effects with a t-booster. That’s the huge difference between natural t-boosters and synthetic products known as testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) that actually replace testosterone.

TRT has seen a huge increase in popularity in the last few years; the market is expected to be worth an insane $3.8 billion by 2022. These products are synthetic forms of testosterone that come in a gel, capsule or injectable form.

But by replacing your natural testosterone with a synthetic form, you make the testicles lazy and they effectively switch off. Long term, this can lead to permanent damage and it’s incredibly difficult to wean yourself off the synthetic testosterone.

Other side effects include:

Acne and oily skin

Inflamed or enlarged prostate leading to abnormalities

Breast tissue enlargement

Increased risk of blood clots

Worsening of sleep apnea

Shrinking testicles

Mood swings

Higher risk of heart attack and stroke

TRT shares a lot of these side effects with steroids; this is because they both replace the testosterone in the body with synthetic forms. Albeit with different aims and to different extremes.

The Answer for Men with Decreasing Testosterone?

If you’re experiencing serious symptoms of low testosterone, it’s always best to see your physician as these can often have different or overlapping causes.

If you’re looking for a safe, natural supplement that’s designed to elevate your testosterone levels back into the normal range, then we’ve got our pick for you…

Performance Lab SPORT T-Booster

Produced by Opti-Nutra, the manufacturers of the widely praised universal nootropic, Mind Lab Pro, Performance Lab SPORT T-Booster follows their trend of formula driven supplements containing naturally cultivated ingredients in their most bioavailable forms.

But hey, let’s see what’s under the hood.

Ingredients

Ashwagandha, 300 mg

Ashwagandha is a traditional Ayurvedic root that sounds fluffy, but its effect on testosterone is serious. Studies have shown it to boost T-levels by up to 40% in infertile men and 17% in their healthy counterparts.

It stimulates the synthesis of the luteinizing and follicle-stimulating-hormones, which in turn, lead to more testosterone.

As mentioned before, Ashwagandha is an adaptogen, meaning it lessens the force of stress on the body. Ashwagandha specifically strengthens your opposition to stress by lowering the hormone cortisol, which tends to impact testosterone.

KSM-66®, the form used here, is the most potent form of ashwagandha on the market right now. It’s Organic Certified and produced in whole-food environments with its naturally occurring co-factors.

D-Aspartic Acid Calcium Chelate (D-AA-CC) 300 mg

D-Aspartic Acid is an amino acid and a heavy-hitter in the T-Boosting market, and Performance Lab have delivered the goods with their premium D-AA-CC version.

DAA regulates T-production in three ways:

It encourages the pituitary gland in the brain to produce more luteinizing hormone (LH) and growth hormone. It fosters the release of gonadotropin-releasing hormone in the hypothalamus (also in the brain), which in-turn produces more LH and follicle stimulating hormone. It effectively overrides a rate-limiter in the testes, allowing further production and build-up of testosterone.

Luteinizing hormone and follicle stimulating hormone both directly signal the testes to produce testosterone.

This combination of pathways makes DAA potent on its own, and it’s been shown to improve testosterone levels by up to 42%. Performance Lab don’t skimp on the quality, they offer a chelated form of DAA that’s bonded with calcium and it’s extremely bioavailable.

Mucuna Pruriens 150 mg

The active ingredient in mucuna pruriens is L-DOPA, an ingredient that changes to dopamine in the brain and starts a chain-reaction that eventually leads to more luteinizing hormone which, as you know, signals for testosterone production

Mucuna pruriens also inhibits cortisol, as well as prolactin, a hormone that reduces T.

By reducing cortisol levels, mucuna pruriens accentuates the protection of ashwagandha.

Luteolin 30 mg

Luteolin is, put simply, an estrogen blocker. It inhibits the enzyme aromatase that converts testosterone into the female hormone estrogen. Aromatization is a process that increases with age, and it’s one of the contributing factors of age-related testosterone decline.

Performance Lab source their luteolin from premium orange fruit extract.

Other ingredients in Performance Lab SPORT T-Booster include the key vitamins and minerals, zinc, magnesium, boron, vitamin D and vitamins K1 and K2. All have been implicated in boosting and aiding testosterone production or cortisol reduction, with K1 and K2 implicated in age-related testosterone decline specifically.

Other Tips for Boosting Testosterone

Sleep — sleep is vital for all bodily functions and that includes balancing hormones like testosterone. Lack of sleep is directly related with an acceleration of age-related decline in testosterone levels.

Lose weight — easier said than done, I know, but more weight (specifically fat) is strongly linked with lower testosterone. One study (https://www.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/cen.12018) found as much as 50% lower testosterone in overweight males compared with those of a healthier weight.

Exercise — in general, more active individuals have higher testosterone levels than more sedentary people.

In fact, increasing your heartrate for 20 mins+ along with lifting weights a few times a week has been seen to be even more effective at raising T levels than losing weight. The good thing is, it can help you drop a few pounds too!

Reduce your stress — you know this one, hormones like cortisol are elevated when we’re stressed. Chronic (long-term) stress is dangerous for a number of reasons, but in terms of testosterone; it causes erratic spikes that eventually lead to a reduction in testosterone production.

Conclusion

If you’re doing what you can to keep your testosterone levels in check, but you still feel like you’re fighting the tide, then Performance Lab SPORT T-booster is a great option for you.

This is a product that behaves differently to the majority of testosterone boosting supplements on the market. Rather than try to replace your own testosterone, it works to boost it naturally, encouraging the body’s own T-production while simultaneously reducing known T-killers.

This is extremely effective, after all, it’s a premium product and the added vitamins and minerals only serve to boost this success further.

With an elegant, well-engineered list of ingredients that stack together — working down multiple pathways to boost the natural production of testosterone — this is a product for men over 30 who are feeling a dip in performance and energy and they’re serious about addressing it.

If you’re looking for a natural, GMO and gluten-free, vegan friendly supplement of high quality to get your test levels back where they should be, then Performance Lab T-Booster is the supplement for you.