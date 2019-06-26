Davante Adams believes Packers got a 'steal' in Darnell Savage

Packers receiver Davante Adams is one of the smartest pass-catchers in the league, and he also excels at fighting through contact and getting off jams at the line, so he knows a thing or two about what makes defensive backs great.

And so when he spoke about Packers’ first-round pick Darnell Savage — a safety the team used two fourth-round picks to trade up for — everyone made sure to listen.

Adams has been squaring off against Savage in minicamp, and he took to Instagram to say the following about his new teammate.

“The boy gonna be special” Adams wrote, in regards to Savage.

High praise from a veteran receiver who knows the traits and qualities it takes to be great at the NFL level.