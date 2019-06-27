Look: Chris Paul hangs out with Aaron Rodgers, vacations in Bahamas ahead of free agency

Rockets guard Chris Paul appears to be unhappy with his role on the team, or just isn’t getting along with James Harden — or both.

As such, it looks as if the team is shopping him ahead of free agency. The problem is that his contract makes him virtually unmovable, as he’s due $123 million over the next three years. Teams certainly aren’t lining up to pay a 34-year-old that type of money.

For now, CP3 is letting the situation play out while vacationing in the Bahamas. And he, apparently mixed it up with Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick in a casino there.

Chris Paul Escapes Rockets Drama In Bahamas, Runs Into Aaron Rodgers! https://t.co/LDFgLUdNlY — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 28, 2019

Quite the cast of characters.