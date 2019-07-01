How to Make Time for Sports and Studies

Finding a way to participate and do well in both school and sports can be a headache. For those that naturally have great time management skills, balancing school and being an athlete is a hassle. What to do if you don’t know how to manage time? Beyond impossible. In order to balance grades, school and sports, you need to have these skills up to par. Instead of breaking down, put the effort in and get both done.

Be Organized

This is something that everyone should do, anyway. But when your life is hectic, as a student athlete’s probably is, you can’t afford even the smallest bit of disorganisation. Work on getting everything into order and developing a process and plan for everything. This goes for physical objects, as well as nonphysical. Have everything packed and ready for class the next day. Also, make sure that your schedule (which we’ll get to) has enough time for a study session before a big test.

Schedule Everything

From the drive to practice, dinner with friends, or even setting aside an hour to pore over an essay database, you should write everything down in your schedule. Knowing where you’ll be and what you’ll be doing every minute of the day might sound tedious, but it will help you make the best use of your time. There are many planner apps available for smartphones that can help you do this, though some prefer to use a standard paper planner, instead.

Look For Outside Help

Outsourcing isn’t just for the business world. When you can turn to outside help, you can take a few things off of your plate. There’s no reason that you have to Google “gradr my paper” in a big rush when you’ve finished a practice test. Let somebody do it for you when it isn’t cheating. PaperAp and other similar sites have a lot to offer busy students, as well. This includes plagiarism checker and free papers. But remember, when you type a request ‘do my essay’, and choose a special service for this, you must be sure of its quality and legitimacy.

Use Every Free Minute

There’s plenty of free time in your daily schedule; you just have to be willing to find it. Scheduling everything, as mentioned above, can help you do that. Study while you’re on the bus to a big game. Take ten minutes during a break to quiz yourself for a big test. Look everywhere for the little pieces of time that you can use to keep your life in balance. If you feel that you can’t finish your essay participating in some important sports activities, better hire writer to help you.

Never Procrastinate

Procrastinating is bad enough when you have enough free time to get everything done at your leisure. When your schedule is jam-packed with activities, you don’t have the luxury of putting things off. Always follow through with what’s on your schedule, unless it’s literally impossible. You don’t want to get left behind. If you fall behind on such a busy schedule, the chances of you catching back up are pretty slim. Do your best to avoid that scenario.

Know What Comes First

There will be times when you’ll be faced with the age-old dilemma: What comes first? In most cases, student-athletes will choose school over their sport. That’s usually a wise decision. No matter how good you are at playing, how many opportunities you receive from it – education should always be your top priority. Most schools, at a variety of levels, won’t allow athletes with low grades to play, anyway. So it’s best to focus on your studies if it comes down to it.

Having time management to be a perfect athlete and a good student can be difficult. It takes a lot of work and planning, along with some serious dedication and self-control. With the right attitude, perseverance, and the occasional helping hand, you can accomplish what you’ve set out to do.