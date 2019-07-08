Watch: Tiger Woods shows off 1 a.m. wakeup call to prepare for The Open

Tiger Woods is big into preparation — both mental and physical — and he’ll do whatever it takes to get ready for a major tournament.

That apparently includes getting up at 1 a.m. on a routine basis, as we recently learned.

There’s a five-hour time difference between where he lives, in Jupiter, Florida, and Ireland. Given that he’ll be competing in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club later this month, Woods has begun waking up at 1 a.m. local time, which would be 6 a.m. in Northern Ireland.

He even posted a video to Nike’s Instagram story — with an official timestamp and everything — to serve as proof.

Tiger Woods says, in a video on @Nike Instagram story, that he’s been waking up at 1 a.m. EST to get acclimated for Royal Portrush time difference. 😱 (Also, anyone know how to make a custom alarm sound? I wanna wake up to “It’s Tiger, WAKE UP!“ every morning) pic.twitter.com/2Fbk99FYUQ — Samantha Marks (@SamMarksGC) July 8, 2019

Serious commitment there.