Watch: DeAndre Hopkins shows he can catch literally everything in funny video

Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins has exceptional hands, and combined with his large frame, he’s one of the toughest covers in the National Football League.

Hopkins has shown the ability to beat even double coverage fairly often, as quarterback Deshaun Watson essentially just has to throw the football in Hopkins’ vicinity, and the tall, physical receiver will often find a way to come down with it.

The QB-WR duo recently shot a funny video, in which Watkins throws sushi to Hopkins, who casually reaches back with chopsticks and hauls it in. Check it out below.

When you can catch sushi with chopsticks, you can really catch ANYTHING!!

Too funny.