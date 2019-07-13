Packers' profit decreases 98 percent, sparking speculation

The Green Bay Packers have long been one of the most profitable franchises, even though they are owned by the public, but they apparently had a down year in 2018, profits-wise.

Green Bay relies on one of the most passionate fan bases to buy season tickets and merchandise sales, and generally, they turn a solid profit.

Not in the 2019 fiscal year, that is.

A report from 247Sports states that the Packers accumulated less than $1 million in total profit in the 2019 fiscal year — versus $56 million in 2018.

The Packers made $477.9 million in total revenue but spent $477.2 million, an increase of over $56 million and roughly 13 percent from the fiscal year in 2018.

The result was a 98 percent drop in profits. In 2018, the Packers reported profits of over $34 million.

Fans have been speculating about exactly why, and Aaron Rodgers’ injury — causing him to miss a number of games — probably played a role.