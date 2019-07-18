How to Watch Netball World Cup 2019 Live From Anywhere?

The highly anticipated Netball World Cup 2019 is underway at Liverpool, England. If you are looking forward to watching the matches live on your screen, then you have come to the right place. Here, we will show you the steps to watch the Netball World Cup 2019 live from anywhere in the world.

The tournament has been mostly dominated by Australia and New Zealand over the last decade or so. However, England is the underdog favorites after winning the gold medal in Netball at 2018’s Commonwealth Games. So, if you don’t want to miss a minute of the action, read on!

Watch Netball World Cup 2019 with a VPN

If you are living in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, then you can watch the games directly on your television screen. However, the real problem arises when you are living outside these nations.

A number of channels will be broadcasting the matches of Netball World Cup 2019 live, such as Sky Sports and BBC Iplayer. But you won’t be able to access their stream because of geographical limitations.

That doesn’t necessarily mean you should miss out on all the fun. By equipping yourself with a VPN service, you can bypass these blockades with ease and catch the matches of your favorite teams.

All it will take is connecting to a UK VPN server, but which provider should you opt for? With so many options available on the market, it can be a challenging task to pick the right one for your needs.

To make things easier for you though, we have listed the best VPN services that can help you live stream Netball World Cup games on your preferred streaming devices. That said, let’s take a look at them:



1. PureVPN

This Hong Kong-based VPN service is highly recommended. It has one of the best UK VPN servers, which are fast, reliable, and secure. It is also packed with plenty of features that enhance your online experience, such as military-grade encryption, protection against ISP throttling, and more.

Your purchase is also backed with a 31-day money-back guarantee, so you can test the service for watching the Netball World Cup 2019 risk-free!

CyberGhost

CyberGhost has an easy-to use-software which is packed with features. It’s servers use strong encryption and allow you to connect your five devices at a time simultaneously. It is based in Romania and doesn’t keep any logs, making it an excellent option for watching the matches of your favorite Netball team.

NordVPN

It is an awesome VPN to view content from the UK. This VPN is based in Panama, which is located outside The Five Eyes jurisdiction. Its servers don’t keep any logs of your activities and use robust encryption algorithms.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is another great VPN provider. Like others on the list, it offers 24/7 customer support and multiple features for your privacy, security, and freedom. However, this VPN is a tad on the expensive side, which shouldn’t matter considering the great value you get for your money.

Hotspot Shield

Hotspot Shield’s premium account is great for those who want to enjoy some HD live streaming of the Netball World Cup 2019. If you are using the free version, however, you’re going to come across pesky ads. Not to mention, your bandwidth will be capped as well.

Wrapping Things Up!



If you want to watch the Netball World Cup 2019 without any hurdles from anywhere, then subscribe to and install any of the VPN providers from the list above. They have what it takes to provide you with fast and secure live streaming of every Netball game, no matter what your location.